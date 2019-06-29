Pence (groin) will begin a rehab assignment Monday and is seemingly aiming to return to action Wednesday against the Angels, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Pence will play in a minor-league game Monday and possibly another Tuesday, but if all goes well, that could be all the Rangers need to see before activating him from the injured list. If all goes well this week, Pence should see action in at least a few games before the break and then suit up for the All-Star Game.