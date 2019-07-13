Rangers' Hunter Pence: Wants another rehab game
Pence (groin) decided he's not ready to return Saturday and wants to play another rehab game, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
There was a chance Pence could have been activated for Saturday's game against the Astros, but the veteran decided he needed another game after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts for Double-A Frisco on Friday.
