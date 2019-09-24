Pence (back) confirmed he won't return this season, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Pence has been on the shelf since Aug. 27 with a back injury and simply won't have enough time to make it back before the end of the season. The veteran outfielder compiled a .287/.358/.552 slash line with 18 home runs and six steals in 83 games for the Rangers this season and is hoping to continue playing in 2020.

