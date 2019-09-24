Rangers' Hunter Pence: Won't return this season
Pence (back) confirmed he won't return this season, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Pence has been on the shelf since Aug. 27 with a back injury and simply won't have enough time to make it back before the end of the season. The veteran outfielder compiled a .287/.358/.552 slash line with 18 home runs and six steals in 83 games for the Rangers this season and is hoping to continue playing in 2020.
More News
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Yet to resume baseball activities•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: May not return this season•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Not expected back this weekend•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Has injection, will join team•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: No return time set•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Lands on injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...