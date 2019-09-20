Rangers' Hunter Pence: Yet to resume baseball activities
Pence (back) has not yet been cleared to resume baseball activities, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Pence has been sidelined with a back injury since Aug. 27, and with a little over a week remaining in the regular season, it doesn't appear as though he'll be back in 2019. Willie Calhoun should continue to benefit from Pence's absence.
