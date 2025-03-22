Strickland signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers on Saturday.

The Rangers released Strickland from his minor-league contract Friday, but he'll make a quick return to the club. He's likely to open the season with Triple-A Round Rock, though he had a solid 3.31 ERA and 1.09 WHIP to go along with a 57:24 K:BB across 73.1 innings with the Angels in 2024.