Wood allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one over 1.1 innings in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Astros.

Wood made his Rangers debut and pitched in an MLB game for the first time since 2019. He entered with the bases loaded and two out in the sixth inning and got Yuli Gurriel to flyout. The right-hander then allowed a two-run home run to Kyle Tucker in the seventh. He can be a righty option in a lefty-centric bullpen, and manager Chris Woodward told Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News that Wood could open Wednesday's game against the Yankees. The Rangers have not yet announced a starter for that game, which normally would be Kohei Arihara's (finger) turn.