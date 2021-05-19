Yang will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
The 33-year-old was in consideration to start or serve as Texas' primary pitcher Wednesday, and he'll end up starting the contest. Yang had his contract selected in late April and has pitched well with a 3.38 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB over 16 innings (four appearances).
