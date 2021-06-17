Yang was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday.
Yang has made four starts and four relief appearances since joining the Rangers on a minor-league deal over the winter. He hasn't particularly impressed, struggling to a 5.59 ERA in 29 innings while combining a 15.0 percent strikeout rate with an 11.8 percent walk rate. Given those numbers and the fact that the rest of the league passed up the chance to give him a major-league contract during the offseason, it's unlikely the 33-year-old gets claimed off waivers.
