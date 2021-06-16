The Rangers optioned Yang to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.
Texas dropped Yang from the bullpen and the 26-man active roster to clear room for closer Ian Kennedy (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Since shifting from the rotation to a relief role earlier this month, Yang made only one appearance and gave up two earned runs over 1.1 innings. Texas will likely have Yang get stretched back out for starting duty at Triple-A.
