Yang allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out eight across 3.1 innings Wednesday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

Yang started in place of Kohei Arihara (finger) and was effective across 66 total pitches. He generated 15 swinging strikes to back up his eight punchouts and has now allowed only three earned runs across 12 innings to begin his first campaign stateside. It's unclear whether Ariahara will be available for his next turn through the rotation, though his status should decide whether Yang will pitch as a starter or reliever moving forward.