Texas manager Chris Woodward said it's likely Yang will head back to the bullpen with Kohei Arihara ready to start Saturday, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Yang was effective as a fill-in starter Wednesday, and it wasn't clear what role he would serve until Arihara had a successful bullpen session Thursday. He will resume a multi-inning relief role and be an in-house candidate for spot starts. Yang totaled 8.2 innings in two outings as a reliever prior to his fill-in start.