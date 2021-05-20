Yang is expected to get at least one more turn in the Rangers' rotation, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Yang was very much an afterthought heading into the season, as he failed to make the Rangers' Opening Day roster after signing a minor-league contract coming off a down season in Korea. After holding the Yankees to just two runs in 5.1 innings Wednesday, though, he now owns a 3.38 ERA through 21.1 major-league innings. There's been a fair portion of good luck involved, as seen in his .220 BABIP and 81.7 percent strand rate, so it's likely his ERA will rise significantly going forward. Both his 17.4 percent strikeout rate and his 10.5 percent walk rate are worse than league average, but the standards for being one of the Rangers' top five starters aren't particularly high, so there's a chance he sticks around as a fifth starter.