Yang allowed three runs on three hits and three walks over four innings in Friday's 10-4 loss to the Astros.

Yang was needed for bulk work after starter Wes Benjamin was yanked with two outs in the second inning. Yang had been considered as a fill-in starter for the injured Kohei Arihara (finger), but the Rangers opted to call up Benjamin for Friday's start. It's unclear if Yang will remain in the bullpen or move into the rotation for Arihara's next turn due Wednesday against the Yankees.