Rangers' Hyeon-Jong Yang: Makes spring debut
Yang (visa issues) made his spring debut Sunday, giving up one run on two hits with a strikeout against the Dodgers.
Yang had been delayed by visa issues but is now in camp and competing for a roster spot. A starter in Korea, Yang pitched the final inning of Sunday's game.
