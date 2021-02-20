Yang doesn't have any expectations to start for the Rangers, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Yang, who had been delayed by visa issues, spoke with Korean reporters prior to his trip across the Pacific on Saturday, saying, "I'll be competing for an opportunity just pitch in the big league, not a rotation spot. My goal is to throw a pitch on the big stage." While the Rangers' rotation is short on established arms, the veteran lefty is probably correct in his self-assessment. As a non-roster invitee, it would be a victory for him to just win a roster spot, especially after stumbling to a 4.70 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in the KBO last season. He won't be of much interest to fantasy teams unless he unexpectedly finds himself in a rotation role.