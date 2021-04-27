Yang allowed two runs on five hits and struck out one over 4.1 innings in Monday's 9-4 loss to the Angels.

Yang's contract was purchased by the Rangers on Monday, and he was put immediately to work when starter Jeff Lyles was bounced after just 2.2 innings. The timing of the transaction was fortuitous. The 33-year-old left-hander was added because the bullpen pitched a lot of innings over the weekend, and the Rangers just began a stretch of 19 consecutive days with a game. A starter in Korea, where he played for 14 seasons, Yang is expected to serve in a low-leverage role.