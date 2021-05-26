Yang (0-2) took the loss against the Angels on Tuesday, pitching 3.1 innings and allowing seven runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two.

The outing started off ominously for Yang, as he gave up a leadoff homer to Justin Upton. The left-hander then served up a two-run shot to Jared Walsh in the second inning before completely unraveling in the fourth frame, during which he allowed the first four batters to reach base and managed to secure only one out. The seven earned runs were more than Yang had allowed over his previous four outings combined and pushed his ERA up to 5.47 on the season. He's not guaranteed to get another start, but if he does it could come against Seattle on Sunday.