Yang has been removed from the starting rotation and will be a reliever going forward, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The lefty's four starts this season have been short and mostly ineffective, and he holds a 5.20 ERA in seven total appearances. Yang will need to drastically improve upon his 1.46 SO/W ratio if he's to be a viable relief option. Kolby Allard, replacing Yang in the rotation, will start Saturday, likely making Friday a bullpen game for the Rangers.