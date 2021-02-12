Yang reached an agreement with the Rangers on Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The deal has yet to be officially announced, but it's expected to be a minor-league one which includes an invitation to big-league camp. Yang has had some dominant seasons in the past, including one as recently as 2019, when he finished third in the voting for KBO MVP on the back of a 2.29 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. Last year was not one such season, however, as he started terribly and finished with a 4.70 ERA and 1.42 WHIP. Heading into his age-33 season, another step backwards seems more likely than a significant rebound, but he'll at least get the chance to chance his MLB dream on a roster with relatively light competition for jobs. He's unlikely to have much fantasy relevance unless he wins a rotation spot, however, and even then will likely be uninteresting outside of deeper leagues.