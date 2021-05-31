Yang (0-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk over three innings Sunday, striking out two and taking the loss against Seattle.

Yang gave up an RBI double to Ty France in the first inning and then a two-run single to France in the third. The 33-year-old southpaw saw his ERA rise to 5.53 as he took his third straight loss. He's pitched fewer than five innings in six of his seven outings this season and he's still searching for his first career win. Yang is lined up to face the Rays at home next weekend.