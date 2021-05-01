Texas manager Chris Woodward said Yang will be evaluated for the rotation, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Yang made his second straight bullpen-saving appearance of the week Friday, shutting down the Red Sox for 4.1 innings after the Rangers fell behind 6-1. He made his Rangers debut Monday when starter Jordan Lyles was chased after 2.2 innings, and Friday he took over for Kohei Arihara, who allowed four home runs in 2.2 innings. Of those two starters, Arihara prompts the most concern. The Rangers already suspected he was tipping pitches, but the new worry that emerged Friday was diminished velocity.