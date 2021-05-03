Yang will start in place of Kohei Arihara (finger) on Wednesday, Kevin Sherrington of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Arihara will miss his next start after receiving an injection in the middle finger of his right hand to relieve pain under a callus. Yang has made two appearances since having his contract selected last week. Both of his outings lasted 4.1 innings, and the 33-year-old righty allowed two runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts.