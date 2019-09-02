The Rangers recalled Gibaut from Triple-A Nashville ahead of Sunday's 11-3 loss to the Mariners. He tossed 1.2 innings in relief, giving up a run on two walks and one hit while striking out a batter.

Texas added four pitchers to the roster ahead of Sunday's bullpen game, with all receiving work in their returns to big club. Though Gibaut wasn't especially impressive against Seattle and has just six appearances on his big-league ledger, the gaudy strikeout rates he's posted in the high minors and in his small sample in the majors makes him one of the more intriguing arms in the beleaguered Texas bullpen.