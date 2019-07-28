The Rangers acquired Gibaut from the Rays on Sunday in exchange for a player to be named later, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays elected to designate the hard-throwing righty reliever for assignment earlier in the week when the team needed to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Matt Duffy, who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Though Gibaut has only one big-league appearance to his name, the Rangers were likely intrigued by the massive strikeout rates he's posted in the minors the past few seasons. Gibaut has been limited to just 10.1 innings at Triple-A Durham this season due to injury, but he turned in a 33.8 K% over 48 appearances for the affiliate in 2018. He'll likely report to Triple-A Nashville for his new organization but could get a call to the big leagues in the near future.