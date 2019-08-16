Gibault was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Gibaut was acquired by the Rangers from the Rays ahead of the trade deadline and only had to wait a couple weeks before making his way to the majors. The 25-year-old has been limited to 16.2 minor-league innings this season, but in 2018 he posted a 2.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 75:21 K:BB at Triple-A.

More News
Our Latest Stories