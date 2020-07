Gibaut will be included on the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old re-signed with Texas on a minor-league deal in December, and he was able to earn a roster spot with a strong performance at summer camp. Gibaut appeared in 10 major-league games last season and had a 5.65 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB over 14.1 innings.