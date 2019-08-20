Rangers' Ian Gibaut: Returns to minors
Gibaut was optioned to Triple-A Nashville after Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Gibaut fired two scoreless innings and fanned two during Game 1, but he'll be sent back to Triple-A in order for the Rangers to add a pair of fresh arms to the bullpen.
