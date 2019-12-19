Play

Gibaut signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Thursday as a non-roster invitee.

Gibaut was non-tendered by the Rangers in early December after he was unable to reach an agreement with the team, but he will return as a non-roster invitee to spring training in 2020. The right-hander recorded a 5.65 ERA with a 1.53 WHIP over 14.1 innings in the majors last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories