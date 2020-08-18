Gibaut was hit with a three-game suspension Tuesday for throwing behind Manny Machado in Monday's game against the Padres, but he'll remain active for now as he's appealing the ban, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Gibaut was apparently mad at Fernando Tatis Jr. for homering on a 3-0 count with the Padres already holding a big lead but chose to express his frustration in a manner deemed unacceptable by the league. The three-game ban was already two games shorter than Joe Kelly's eventual suspension for throwing near Astros hitters earlier in the year, so it's not clear that he'll have a case to see its length reduced. Rangers manager Chris Woodward was also suspended one game but did not appeal, choosing to serve his suspension Tuesday.