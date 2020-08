Gibaut (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out three over one inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Athletics.

Gibaut struck out Stephen Piscotty to start the seventh inning, but allowed Tony Kemp to reach on a single. Austin Allen's two-run blast a batter later put the Athletics ahead for good. Gibaut has allowed six runs in six appearances this season. The 26-year-old is likely to remain in a middle-relief role.