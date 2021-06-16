The Rangers reinstated Kennedy (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Texas demoted Hyeon-Jong Yang to Triple-A Round Rock to clear a spot on the active roster Kennedy, who spend one day more than the minimum amount of time on the IL with a mild left hamstring strain. Prior to missing time with the injury, Kennedy excelled as the Rangers' primary end gamer, converting 12 of 13 save chances while posting a 2.53 ERA in 21.1 innings. He should immediately reclaim closing duties for the Rangers.