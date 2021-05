Kennedy allowed two hits over 1.1 innings in Friday's win over Houston. He blew a save chance but was not charged with a run.

Kennedy was brought in for a four-out save chance with a runner on second base. He coughed up an RBI single to Jose Altuve, blowing the opportunity and charging Joely Rodriguez with his third run. Kennedy lowered his season ERA to 1.96 and is now 11 for 12 in save chances.