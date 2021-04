Kennedy allowed one hit and struck out three in one inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Kennedy has picked up saves on consecutive days against the Blue Jays. The right-hander has added six strikeouts and allowed one earned run over three innings this season. The Rangers aren't expected to win a lot of games in 2021, but Kennedy figures to be in the mix for save chances when they arise.