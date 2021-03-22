Kennedy and Matt Bush appear to be the leading candidates to close games for the Rangers to begin the season after general manager Chris Young said Monday that Jose Leclerc would miss an "extended period of time" due to elbow discomfort, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Leclerc and Jonathan Hernandez came into spring training at the top of the pecking order among Rangers' relievers, but both look set to miss at least the first month of the season -- if not longer -- due to elbow injuries. Even if Leclerc had avoided a trip to the injured list to start the season, his hold on the closing job was tenuous at best, given the velocity drop and poor results he's noticed this spring. Kennedy and Bush both boast previous closing experience in the majors, though the former has seen more recent ninth-inning use. After saving 30 games in 34 opportunities with the Royals in 2019, Kennedy lost hold of the job while taking a big step back statistically in the abbreviated 2020 campaign, but he's appeared to get back on track with his new organization this spring. He's been perfect so far during his Cactus League appearances, striking out four over three spotless frames.