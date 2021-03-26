Kennedy allowed one walk and struck out three over a scoreless inning in Thursday's spring game against the Padres.

Kennedy, who pitched the final inning, has not allowed a run while striking out seven over five scoreless spring innings. Although Thursday's appearance was not a save situation, it may be viewed as preparing Kennedy for what could be a ninth-inning role during the regular season. The Rangers lost their presumptive closer Jose Leclerc (elbow) for what will be a extended period of time and will be without top setup man Jonathan Hernandez (elbow) to start the season. Kennedy and Matt Bush have been mentioned as the top candidates to close for Texas. Bush also pitched Thursday and gave up three runs and three walks in a third of an inning.