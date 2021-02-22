Kennedy joined the Rangers as a non-roster invitee Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Kennedy suddenly transitioned from a back-end starter to a reliable closer in 2019, saving 30 games while posting a 3.41 ERA and striking out a career-high 27.4 percent of opposing batters. His second act as a reliever was a major disappointment, as he failed to save a single game last year while seeing his strikeout rate fall to 21.7 percent and his ERA soar to 9.00. At age 36, it's hard to envision him making a full rebound and pushing for a high-leverage role, though he could still help the Rangers if he bounces back merely part of the way to that level.