Kennedy allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one, but it was good enough for the save in Friday's 5-4 win over the Rays.

Kennedy had a three-run cushion as he entered the ninth inning and needed every bit of it. Despite Friday's poor showing, Kennedy's been stellar for the Rangers, converting 12 of 13 save opportunities. The 12 saves -- for a team with just 23 wins -- ties him for seventh in MLB.