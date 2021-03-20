Texas manager Chris Woodward mentioned Kennedy as a potential closer, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Woodward said he was looking to see more from Jose Leclerc, who has served as Texas' closer each of the last two seasons but is experiencing a drop in fastball velocity this spring. In addition to Kennedy, who had 30 saves for the Royals in 2019, the manager raised the potential of Matt Bush working as a closer. Woodward also mentioned going to a matchup-based solution for end-of-game scenarios.