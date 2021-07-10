Kennedy struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 15th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the A's.

While save chances have sometimes been hard to come by on a Rangers squad with a 35-53 record, Kennedy has been very effective in the closer role, and his only blown save on the year came back on May 21 The veteran hurler sports a 2.76 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB through 29.1 innings on the season, and he could be an enticing target for a contending club as the trade deadline nears.