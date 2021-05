Kennedy recorded his seventh save of the season Sunday against the Red Sox after pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

Kennedy is now 7-for-7 in save opportunities this season and closed things out quickly in this one, needing just five pitches to retire Marwin Gonzalez, Hunter Renfroe and Franchy Cordero in order. Kennedy has now tossed four scoreless outings in a row and has yet to allow a walk across 12 innings in 12 appearances this season.