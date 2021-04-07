Kennedy pitched a perfect inning to pick up the save against Toronto on Tuesday.
Kennedy made quick work of three Blue Jays batters, needing only eight pitches -- seven of which he threw for strikes -- to retire the side in order. It was the first save opportunity of the season for the right-hander, who previously pitched one inning in a non-save situation. Kennedy looks like he could be the top ninth-inning option for Texas to begin the campaign, though there are other arms lined up behind him if he falters.