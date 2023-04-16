Kennedy allowed five runs (four earned) on two hits and two walks over a third of an inning in Saturday's 8-2 loss to Houston.

Kennedy entered the seventh inning with the Rangers down a run and didn't survive the frame. The right-hander gave up two hits and two walks, the second of which produced the inning's first run. He then induced a grounder, which was booted by shortstop Josh Smith, as two more runs scored. That ended his night, but he was charged with another two runs in an ugly inning that included the ejection of manager Bruce Bochy. Kennedy has allowed seven runs (five earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings (five outings).