Rangers' Ian Kennedy: Pitches Wednesday
Kennedy allowed one run on two hits and struck out one in the eighth inning of Wednesday's 8-4 loss to Houston.
Kennedy was activated off the injured list Wednesday and is expected to resume his role as the Rangers' closer, despite entering the game in a non-save situation.
