Kennedy was placed on the 10-day injured list with a mild left hamstring strain Wednesday, retroactive to June 6.

Kennedy wasn't available for Tuesday's series opener against the Giants due to his hamstring issue, and he'll miss additional time while he recovers. While it's not yet clear how long he'll be sidelined, the team described the right-hander's strain as mild. Josh Sborz could be a candidate to serve as the interim closer while Kennedy is unavailable.