Kennedy was placed on the 60-day injured list Saturday due to a rotator cuff strain, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Kennedy had his contract selected by the Rangers on Sept. 5 and made five appearances with the team, posting a 7.11 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 6.1 frames. His season will come to a close, but he'll have his eyes set on a healthy return for spring training.