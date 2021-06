Kennedy (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Chris Halicke of SI.com reports.

The veteran right-hander hasn't pitched since June 4 due to a strained left hamstring, but he's poised to rejoin the active roster Wednesday after spending the 10-day minimum on the shelf. Kennedy has converted 12 of 13 save chances with a 2.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB across 21.1 innings this season, and he's poised to reclaim the closer's job once officially activated.