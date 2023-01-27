Kennedy signed a deal with the Rangers on Thursday, he announced on his personal Instagram account.

Kennedy struggled mightily in 2022 and posted a 5.36 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 50.1 innings. As a result, his $4 million option was declined by Arizona, though he'll look to bounce back with the Rangers -- a team he had plenty of success with in 2021. Kennedy has picked up double-digit saves in three of the last four seasons, though he'll likely enter the campaign behind at least Jose Leclerc for the closer role.