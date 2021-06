Kennedy allowed two runs on three hits but recorded the save in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Oakland. He struck out one.

Kennedy had a three-run lead to work with and needed every bit of it to record his 14th save in 15 chances. He threw plenty of strikes -- 14 among his 18 pitches -- but caught too much of the plate and gave up home runs to Jed Lowrie and Mitch Moreland.