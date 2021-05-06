Kennedy walked one and struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning to secure the save against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Kennedy was entrusted with a 3-1 lead and struck out the side to record his ninth save of the season. He's been one of the most reliable closers in the league, as he has yet to blow an opportunity and is also the only Ranger to record a save this season. Kennedy's skills back up his strong start, as he has allowed only three earned runs across 14 innings while maintaining a 20:1 K:BB.