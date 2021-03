Kennedy struck out one over one inning in Saturday's spring game against the Mariners.

Kennedy, who was mentioned by manager Chris Woodward when he discussed closer options, has pitched three perfect Cactus League innings with four strikeouts. Woodward said the presumed closer, Jose Leclerc, needs to show him more before the manager anoints him as the team's closer. As such, pitchers like Kennedy and Matt Bush have entered the conversation.